Watch: Baseball player Pavin Smith pays off parents' mortgage

JUPITER, Florida — A first round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks gave his parents a special gift for Christmas.
Palm Beach Gardens Community High School graduate Pavin Smith tweeted a video Monday that showed the emotional moment his parents learned that he had paid off the mortgage of their Jupiter home.
The video showed Smith's mom reading a letter penned by him that left both his parents in tears.
As of Tuesday morning, the video had more than 3,000 re-tweets and had been liked 13,000 times.
Smith, 21, was the seventh overall selection in this year's Major League Baseball Draft after starring at the University of Virginia.
Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv— Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017
