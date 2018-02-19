Vigils to be held across the state of Florida on Monday to honor Parkland school shooting victims

Candlelight vigils are being planned for Monday across the state of Florida in memoriam of the 17 people killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Florida PTA is holding a statewide candlelight vigil on Monday, February 19 to remember and honor the victims of the tragic shooting.

Locations throughout the state:

If you don't see a location near you, we encourage you to form your own vigil at a place of your choosing. Unless otherwise noted, all candlelight vigils will take place at 7 p.m.

Alachua County:

Alachua County Public School Offices - 620 E. University Ave., Gainesville, 32601

Broward County:

Glades Middle School - 16700 Bass Creek Road, Miramar, 32037

Crystal Lake Middle School - 3551 NE 3rd Ave, Pompano Beach, 33064

Horizon Elementary School - 2101 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise, 33322

Betti Stradling Park - 10301 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, 33071

Duval County:

Duval Bethel Baptist Institutional Church - 215 Bethel Baptist Street Jacksonville, 32202

Escambia County:

East Brent Baptist Church - 4801 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola, 32503

Hillsborough County:

Curtis Hixon Park - 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa, 33602

Indian River County:

Vero Beach High School Stadium - 1707 16th Street, Vero Beach, 32960 - 6:45 pm arrival finish by 7:30 pm.

Leon County:

School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre PTA - The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee, 2415 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, 32303

Martin County:

Stuart Memorial Park - 300 SE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, 34994

Miami-Dade County:

**Coral Gables United Church of Christ - 2 p.m. - 3010 De Soto Blvd Coral Gables, 33134

Hialeah Gardens Sr High School - 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, 33018

The Bethel Church - 14440 Lincoln Blvd Miami, 33176

Orange County:

Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center - 445 W. Amelia Street, Orlando, 32801

Palm Beach County:

Libby Wesley Amphitheatre - 2 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, 33444

Pasco County:

Sims Park - 6341 Bank St., New Port Richey, 34652

Land O Lakes Recreational Complex Pavilion - 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, 34639

Wesley Chapel District Park Pavilion - 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, 33554

Pinellas County:

**Tarpon Springs High School - 6 p.m. - 1411 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs, 34689

**Ponce de Leon Elementary - 7 a.m. - 1301 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Clearwater, 33756

Seminole County:

Winter Park Masonic Park - 1495 Grand Rd., Winter Park, 32792

A GoFundMe has been created to benefit those affected by the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School. Click here to make a donation.