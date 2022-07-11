AP PHOTOS: Extremely low levels at Lake Mead amid drought

Prev 1 / Ad Next

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick out of cracked mud Tuesday, June 28, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The area, once under the waters of Lake Mead, dried up as water levels dropped. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity, Its level has dropped 170 feet (52 meters) since reaching a high-water mark in 1983. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

A mud encrusted teddy bear sits in a formerly sunken boat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

Craig Miller sits in his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

Craig Miller looks as people help to free his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

Craig Miller hauls a hose while trying to free his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

A person is reflected in a window as they walk across Hoover Dam at Lake Mead, Sunday, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The bathtub ring of light minerals around Lake Mead shows the high water mark of the reservoir which has fallen to record lows. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Saturday, July 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

Craig Miller smokes a cigarette beside his stranded houseboat at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

A formerly sunken boat lies in a field of grass far from the water line at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

Bobby Rhinebolt, right, smokes a cigarette while sitting beside Victor Perez near a formerly sunken boat implanted upright in mud and now above the water line at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. As the water level at the lake recedes, sunken boats and other debris are appearing along the shoreline. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

Dave Kiley, also know as Diesel Dave, boards a boat while helping to free a beached houseboat with the crew from the youtube channel HeavyDSparks at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The crew of the youtube channel hauled a houseboat stranded by falling water levels back into the water. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead water has dropped to levels it hasn't been since the lake initially filled over 80 years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

Lights illuminate boat docks at Hemenway Harbor on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, July 4, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher

A coyote walks across dry land that was once under the water of Lake Mead near Hemenway Harbor at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher