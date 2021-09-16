Watch
COVID Exhibit in Washington, D.C.

Sunlight shines on white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The installation will consist of more than 630,000 flags when completed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)