COVID Exhibit in Washington, D.C.

White flags stand near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The flags, which will number more than 630,000 when completed, are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Photo by: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

