Congressman David Valadao to run for reelection

(KERO) — Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, announced Wednesday he will run for reelection to the House in the newly created 22nd Congressional District.

“My commitment to the Central Valley is stronger than ever,” said Valadao in a statement. “I’ll continue to be an independent member of Congress who will stand up to the divisive partisanship in Washington D.C., get things done to grow our local economy, and deliver more water for our farmers and communities. I’m excited to earn the vote of old friends as well as new voters across Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties.”

Valadao represented the 21st Congressional District from 2013, which includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare, and Kern counties.