Jeff Flores to run for District 3 Board of Supervisor seat

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Jeff Flores announced he'll be running for the Kern County Board of Supervisor District 3 seat in June's election.

Flores, longtime Chief of Staff for Supervisor Mike Maggard and Kern High School District Trustee, is a graduate of the University of San Diego.

“This district spans from Southwest Bakersfield to Rio Bravo and covers the metro areas in between representing 180,000 residents. This includes the neighborhoods of Bakersfield Country Club, La Cresta, Hillcrest, Westchester, Oleander, and Old Stockdale. I am eagerly looking forward to both campaigning and then representing the people who reside here, educate their children in our schools, work, and appreciate the community we are fortunate to call home," said Flores, in a statement.

"I know there is much more to do as issues change with the times. Most important to me is enhancing our safe neighborhoods and commercial areas with the law enforcement support they need, as well as keeping Kern attractive to current employers and to those looking to expand in the Central Valley.”