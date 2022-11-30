Kevin McCarthy addresses former President Trump's meeting with Kanye West, Nick Fuentes

(KERO) — Local congressman and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy spoke out about former president Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 29th.

This comes a week after Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye has recently made anti-semitic remarks.

"Look, the President can have meetings with who he wants," said McCarthy. "I don't think anybody, though, should have a meeting with Nick Fuentes and his views are nowhere within the Republican party or within this country itself."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also spoke out saying in part "anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected President of the United States."

Trump has said he did not know who Fuentes was when he showed up at Mar-a-Lago. Trump initially posted about the meeting on his social media platform on Friday, November 25th claiming he didn't know Ye would be bringing guests.