Leticia Perez officially announces run for 35th Assembly District seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The upcoming election season is shaping up to provide a number of new faces in new places next year.

Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez announced her intention to run for the newly drawn 35th Assembly District in California. Perez was surrounded by supporters Tuesday morning at Jefferson Park in East Bakersfield for the initial announcement.

Perez touted some of her accomplishments, adding that she will ensure that Kern County remains a powerhouse for global energy.

The newly drawn district includes Delano, Shafter, McFarland, Wasco, Lost Hills, Buttonwillow, Arvin, Lamont, and parts of Bakersfield.

Watch the Full Announcement: