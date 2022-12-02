Watch Now
McCarthy requests all January 6th committee investigation findings be preserved

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, holds a news conference before the start of a hearing by a select committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, on July 27, 2021. McCarthy had added Rep. Jordan to the panel but Pelosi rejected him and Rep. Jim Banks, prompting McCarthy to pull all of his picks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 16:54:59-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy wants to make sure all information regarding the select committee investigation into January 6th is preserved.

In a letter sent to the committee on Wednesday, November 30th, McCarthy said he wants to make sure everything involved in the probe into that fateful day at the United States Capitol is kept for transparency reasons.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who served as chairman of the January 6th group, said the panel had already made sure all matters would be kept and made available. Thompson says the committee will be done with its work by New year's eve and that McCarthy can do what he wants with the records and transcripts.

