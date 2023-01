(KERO) — More American voters are identifying as independent.

New data shows more than 50 percent of Millennials and those in Gen-Z said they were independent in a Gallup poll taken before the midterms. That's compared to 30 percent of baby boomers.

The Gallup analysis shows the increase is driven by younger voters continuing to identify as independents as they age. Researchers say that in prior generations, adults became less likely to identify as independents as they got older.