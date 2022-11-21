Rep. Adam Kinzinger makes negative comments on Kevin McCarthy

(KERO) — Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois outlined his view of Congressman Kevin McCarthy. Kinzinger is one of two Republicans that took part in the January 6th committee investigating former president Donald Trump.

The GOP's Freedom Caucus had targeted Kinzinger, who in turn said he doesn't think McCarthy will last long if he is elected House Speaker.

"Look, I mean, if you had asked me five years ago, I would have said a pretty good one," said Kingzinger when asked about McCarthy as the House Speaker. "Now, I think he has cut so many deals with bad people to get to this position that I think he's not going to be a leader at all. I think he'll be completely hostage to kind of the extreme wings of the Republican Party and I frankly don't think he's gonna last very long. Maybe he'll prove me wrong, but it's sad to see a man that I think had so much potential just totally sell himself. He's the one that resurrected Donald Trump. The second he went to Mar-a-Lago a week or two after January 6th, he resurrected Donald Trump politically. So he owns everything that Trump says now as a candidate for re-election."

House Republicans voted last week for McCarthy to continue leading their conference. He still needs a majority to vote for him in January in order to secure the position.