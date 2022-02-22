Senator Melissa Hurtado announces bid for Senate District 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County voters can expect a familiar face on the ballot for the next upcoming state primary election. State Senator Melissa Hurtado announced Monday her bid for re-election in Senate District 16.

“Every day I fight hard for the people of Senate District 14 and across the Valley. It is an honor to serve my home,” Hurtado said. “When the new districts were released, I initially planned to run in the new Senate District 14, which includes my family home in Sanger. I was born and raised in Fresno County, and the Central Valley will always be home. That will never change. I also understood that circumstances could change. As the daughter of immigrants, I learned from my parents that change is scary, but sacrifice is often necessary for the greater good. I will always put what’s best for the Valley first, which is why I have decided to run in the new Senate District 16. My heart is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support I have received – from Merced County down to Kern. I am truly blessed. I look forward to continuing moving this Valley forward as a Senator of the new 16th District."

Senator Hurtado’s announcement was met with strong support by Senate President pro-Tem Toni Atkins, who said, “It’s hard to leave behind part of a district that you have fought hard to represent. While it hasn’t been an easy decision for Senator Hurtado, I commend her for running in Senate 16 to ensure that all the people in the Valley will have the strongest representation. Senator Hurtado has my full support as well as the support of the Senate Democratic Caucus.”

The next election is scheduled for June 6.