Organization teaches sports to those with disabilities

(KERO) — Bryce Weiler lost his eyesight shortly after he was born but he never let that stop him from becoming involved in sports. Since then, he has used that opportunity to give others the same chance.

Weiler co-founded the Beautiful Lives Project, an organization that helps people with disabilities to experience sports and provides them opportunities they may not otherwise get.

Weiler travels around the country coordinating these events and says it's a lot more than teaching someone how to throw or hit a softball. It's also about building friendships.

"I'm really using those friendships to help people with disabilities to break down the barriers and obstacles that they face in their life."

The AAU softball players and coaches are in Santee this week for a world series tournament. But for Weiler and his crew getting the opportunity to work with disabled kids and adults they say is more rewarding than any home run -- or winning a game.