Faith groups fight against climate change ahead of UN summit

Faith leaders and activists across the world are increasingly joining the fight against climate change driven by a moral imperative to preserve creation for future generations.

Christian pastors have joined forces with Native American tribes to protect their hurricane-prone coastal lands as climate change contributes to rising sea levels, hindu groups joined river cleanups and mosques organized tree-planting campaigns.

But the groups believe that systemic change to protect those most vulnerable to the climate crisis must also come from world leaders.

“It’s up to them to step up to the plate and do what they’re supposed to do,” said Theresa Dardar, who is working with faith leaders to protect wetlands in her home state of Louisiana. “It’s up to you not to just give lip service, but to take action against climate change and sea level rise.”