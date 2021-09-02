Watch
Afghanistan's arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad

Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP
In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 30 California children are stuck in Afghanistan after traveling to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and US forces left, according to school districts where the kids are enrolled.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — It has been 20 years since Taliban-led Afghanistan fell to a U.S.-led coalition in the months after the Sept. 11 attacks.

For Afghans, that means 20 years of change. That's an arc that ran from early hope to despair in recent weeks as the U.S. pullout led to the 2021 edition of the Taliban toppling the government in short order.

The story of those two decades in Afghanistan reflects in many ways the story of the post-9/11 world.

And today, Afghans are grappling with the same questions they faced all those years ago: What's next, and will the violence and fear continue?

