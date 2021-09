(KERO) — You know the song.

You probably memorized the lyrics.

That was the moment nearly 20 years ago when one song helped unite the country after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"God bless the USA" could almost be considered the country's second national anthem.

And the man behind the song, Lee Greenwood joined 23ABC to discuss the impact of the song and his appearance before Game 4 of the 2001 World Series.