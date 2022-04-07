Watch
Captain pleads guilty in San Diego smuggling boat deaths

Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument near where a boat capsized just off the coast on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. Antonio Hurtado, the captain of the overloaded smuggling boat that crashed into rocks and broke up off the San Diego coast last year, killing three immigrants, pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to federal charges. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The captain of an overloaded smuggling boat that crashed into rocks and broke up off the San Diego coast last year, killing three immigrants, has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Antonio Hurtado entered pleas Wednesday to attempted human smuggling resulting in death and attempted human smuggling for financial gain.

He faces a possible life sentence. Prosecutors say Hurtado, a U.S. citizen, was carrying 32 immigrants from Mexico into the United States last May.

His boat broke up in rough seas off the shore of Cabrillo National Monument.

Two women and a man drowned.

Other passengers were rescued by witnesses.

