10,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Morro Bay

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KERO) — Residents of Morro Bay were in for a rude awakening after 10,000 gallons of sewage were released when a pipe broke.

City officials believe a hole in the sewer line that runs under Highway One was what caused the spill.

Morro Bay public works say the spill was contained to a retention basin within the city. The spilled sewage was vacuumed out into tanks that were then trucked away.

Despite minimal damage, officials don't know exactly how long the pipe was leaking.

Several residents spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night saying "if the pipes had been replaced six years ago we wouldn't be now in an emergency situation to replace them."

For now, public works says the pipe will need to be fixed but they are unsure if they'll just patch up the hole or replace the entire pipe.