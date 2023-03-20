Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

11 injured in Los Angeles apartment complex fire

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned.
Los Angeles Fire Department (FILE)
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicles sit at a medical call Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Fire Department (FILE)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:03:44-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least 11 people were injured Monday morning when a fire erupted in a large Los Angeles apartment complex, authorities said.

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, the Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire in the Panorama City area of the San Fernando Valley was reported around 7:30 a.m. About 100 firefighters extinguished the flames in under an hour.

Fire Capt. Erik Scott said five of the injured were taken to hospitals, including one person in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson