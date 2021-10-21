Watch
12 pounds of fentanyl seized in San Francisco drug bust

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
In this Aug. 28, 2008, file photo, is a street scene in San Francisco's Tenderloin district. Local police and federal agents announced this week a massive drug bust that netted more than 12 pounds of deadly fentanyl and charges against 18 people suspected of fueling widescale drug dealing in San Francisco's troubled Tenderloin neighborhood.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Oct 21, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal and San Francisco authorities say they seized more than 12 pounds of the deadly narcotic fentanyl in what they characterized as a major drug bust.

Authorities announced federal conspiracy charges against eight people suspected of supplying drug operations in the city's troubled Tenderloin neighborhood.

The Tenderloin is a diverse district which is home to government buildings, theater venues, families with children living in apartments and homeless people. It's also a neighborhood where dealers sell drugs in the open and users shoot up drugs in public.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott on Tuesday called overdose deaths fueled by cheap and potent fentanyl a public health calamity.

