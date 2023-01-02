134th Tournament of Roses parade to take place in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KERO) — The 134th Rose Parade will make its way through Pasadena on Mon, Jan 2.

The parade, formally known as the Tournament of Roses, features an armada of floats covered with flowers and natural materials. This year's theme is "Turning the Corner."

“Turning the corner. You know, the last couple of years have been very challenging for all of us, no matter where you’ve been, where you live or you know, what you do," said Pasadena Tournament of Roses Float Entries Chair, Steve Perry. "So, turning the corner means stepping forward, making that turn, and looking down Colorado Boulevard and whatever you want to succeed in, whatever your challenges have been, it’s a new year, a new beginning. Turning a corner, we’re making a difference.”

Each float will have a minimum of 15 to 20 thousand roses.

The parade will also feature a float depicting a florograph of local organ donor Tammy McKeown.

