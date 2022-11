SAN DIEGO — 18 people were rescued off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday night, November 23rd, after becoming stranded in their overcrowded boat for days with no food and no water while in dangerous waters.

The Coast Guard says the small motorized boat was over capacity, 16 miles off the coast in international waters, and drifting for five days after breaking down and slowly taking on water.

Fortunately, everyone onboard was wearing life jackets and all are stable.