Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court

California Supreme Court Latina
Nathaniel Levine/AP
Patricia Guerrero, left, is sworn-in to the California Supreme Court on Monday, March 28, 2022, by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the Stanford Mansion in Sacramento. She is joined by her sons Anthony, 15, left, and Christopher, 14, holding a family Bible, and her husband, Joe Dyson. Guerrero is the first Latina justice on the state's highest court. She replaces Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar. (Nathaniel Levine/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
California Supreme Court Latina
Posted at 9:50 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 00:50:32-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court has been sworn in as officials praised the historic elevation of appellate judge Patricia Guerrero to the state’s highest court.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said Monday that it “made history for us and the future of California.”

She also praised it as both substantive and well-deserved. Cantil-Sakauye noted that Guerrero’s ascension restored the four-female majority on the seven-member court.

Guerrero is the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said before administering the oath of office that she brings a ”different perspective than has ever been offered on this court.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!