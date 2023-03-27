2 people in critical condition following Sikh temple shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Two people are in critical condition after a gunfight broke out at a Sikh temple in Sacramento on Sun, March 26.

First responders swarmed the scene after reports of a shooting at the temple. The shooting took place in the midst of what was supposed to be a celebration for the Sikh community.

Amid the activities, a massive parade shut down surrounding streets with an estimated 10,000 people participating, coming together just before the shots rang out.

"I'm feeling so sad and seriously very disappointed," said Sonia Kaur, a Sacramento resident. "I have no words to say. This is a very religious event."

"I don't know where these people come from," continued Kaur. "Seriously, it's very disappointing. Very, very disappointing. I'm so sad. Seriously."

Witnesses claimed a fight broke out before the gunfire rang out. They say one of the gunmen shot a friend of the second suspect.

Investigators said that the second gunman retaliated by shooting back before running away. Police are still looking for him.

