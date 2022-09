SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KERO) — A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday night north of Santa Rosa, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor's epicenter was about three miles northeast of Santa Rosa with a depth of 5 km.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was reported after 5:30 p.m. and was originally a 4.4 quake before be revised to a 4.3.