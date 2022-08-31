4 popular Los Angeles County beaches test high in bacteria

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Four popular Los Angeles County beaches had their water tested for bacteria and the results were far higher than expected.

Topanga Beach in Malibu is one of the four beaches where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning visitors not to go into the water. They claim the bacteria levels are higher than what is safe after recent testing. Public health officials say you could get sick.

The Department of Public Health is also warning citizens about the Santa Monica Pier. Officials say you shouldn't go into the water within 100 yards from both sides of the pier.

The other two beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria are Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

"Yeah, I think it’s better not to be in the water. It's safer not to," said Los Angeles doctor Dr. Russ Kino. "You get a GI, stomach cramps, diarrhea. That's probably it."

The warning comes as many Southern Californians are getting ready for the Labor Day weekend. The beaches themselves aren’t closed and people can still go there to enjoy the cooler weather. However, it is recommended to avoid water.