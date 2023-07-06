A 65-year-old man found dead in Death Valley amid extreme heat

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — The extreme heat across California appears to be responsible for the death of a 65-year-old man from San Diego this week. The National Park Service says the victim's body was found in a car Monday in Death Valley National Park.

Officials say the vehicle had two flat tires and a non-functioning air conditioning system.

According to a statement from the park, early indications say a heat-related illness could have forced the driver to run off the roadway. The man died at the scene.

The day before he was discovered the temperature in the area hit 126 degrees.

The CDC says roughly 700 heat-related deaths are reported every year.