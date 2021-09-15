ABC News projects Gavin Newsom to remain California governor

(KERO) — California has voted not to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a projection from ABC News.

President Joe Biden closed out the campaign for Newsom on Monday nigh as he fought to keep his job and keep Democrats in control of America's largest state.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his job based on ABC News making the projection based on exit polls and vote analysis Tuesday morning.

"Thank you to 40 million Americans, 40 million Californians for rejecting this recall," said Newsom.

The stakes of this recall election had national political implications

If Newsom was voted out, the next governor would appoint a new senator should Democrat Dianne Feinstein retire potentially tipping the balance of power in the chamber.

"If Governor Newsom were to lose in very blue California it would be an enormously troubling sign for democrats nationwide in the midterms and beyond," said Rick Klein, ABC News political director.

Democrats galvanizing the party's biggest names campaign for Newsom.

"Having President Biden here, having Vice President Harris here was a big boost for this campaign," said Amanda Renteria, chief executive officer for Code for America

This recall effort was widely seen as a referendum to Newsom's handling of COVID. The governor violated his own restrictions late last year when he was seen dining at one of the country's most expensive restaurants.

His opponents pounced, gathering enough signatures to put a recall on the ballot. Newsom's chief rival, conservative radio host Larry Elder, who campaigned on repealing mask and testing mandates, conceding early this morning

"Let's be gracious in defeat. "We may have lost the battle but we will win the war," said Elder.

Newsom telling elder and other republicans "democracy is fragile."

"Democracy is not a football. You don't throw it around. We may have defeated Trump but Trumpism is not dead in this country," said Newsom.

This recall election is on track to be one of the most expensive to date with the California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber saying the state has already spent close to $300 million.