Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

'Abhorrent': Prison boss vexes DOJ with alleged intimidation

Federal Prisons
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Federal Prisons
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:49:07-05

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is gravely concerned about allegations that a high-ranking federal prison official entrusted to end sexual abuse and cover-ups at a women’s prison may have taken steps to suppress a recent complaint about staff misconduct.

Deputy Regional Director T. Ray Hinkle is accused of attempting to silence a female employee who said she had been harassed by a manager the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, by meeting with her personally in violation of established protocols.

Four workers at Dublin, including a warden, have been arrested in the last eight months and charged with sexually abusing inmates. Several others are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!