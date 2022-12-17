Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Aera Energy releases petroleum industry promotional short, 'Life Without Oil'

The two minute video is set at the typical backyard barbecue and shows consumer products currently made with oil.
Aera Energy LLC, formed in 1997 and responsible for nearly a quarter of the state's oil production, is releasing a new "Life Without Oil" video across the state through their social platforms and digital advertising.
Still from Aera's 'Life Without Oil'
Posted at 5:02 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 20:29:37-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Aera Energy LLC, formed in 1997 and responsible for nearly a quarter of the state's oil production, is releasing a new "Life Without Oil" video across the state through their social platforms and digital advertising.

According to a press release from Aera, the video will show the thousands of products Californians use every day that are made with products or byproducts of the petroleum industry. Aera says that everything from surfboards to cellphones would disappear if we didn't use oil products to make them.

The two-minute video uses a typical backyard barbecue as its setting for illustrating all the things in what they say is considered the "California lifestyle" that would be different if they were constructed of anything other than oil products.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson