Watch
NewsEnvironment

Actions

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

Drought Converting Salt Water
Damian Dovarganes/AP
This May 2, 2022, photo shows the AES Huntington Beach Energy Center in Huntington Beach, Calif. The AES facility, the proposed site of the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Plant will face a critical vote by the California Coastal Commission (CCC) on Thursday, May 12. The highly contested project has been debated for more than two decades.
Drought Converting Salt Water
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 12:34:22-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The California Coastal Commission has rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn ocean water into drinking water.

The commission on Thursday unanimously voted to deny a permit for the construction of a plant designed to produce 50 million gallons of water a day in Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had supported the plant, arguing it was needed as the state grapples with the persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years.

But opponents said it would kill billions of tiny marine organisms that form the basis of the food chain and called the plant costly and unnecessary.

Poseidon said it was disappointed in the decision.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!