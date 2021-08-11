Agri-tourism thriving during pandemic

(KERO) — The past year has canceled events, postponed parties and forced families to partake in other activities.

Agri-tourism however is thriving.

The pumpkins, the llamas, the fresh air equals a trifecta for a picture perfect family outing.

"We're doing a lot of new projects and new activities for families and kids to come out and yes, it's all about the selfies," said farmer John Bos of Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto.

"For tourism aspects of [the pandemic], we've been extremely busy."

Indoor businesses have been limited which is prompting families to seek fun outdoors while staying safe.

"We were able to operate just like we always have been and the thing is it brought more people out because we were really the only outdoor activity for people to do," said Bos.

While people have flocked, he says school events were unfortunately canceled.

"It is a loss income for us, with all the amount of field trips. We'd like to see more and more kids out here."

But not all is lost.

"Moms with kids have been able to come here without having the real busy, busy times of field trips."

"We have the long stem and the short stem."

Business has also bloomed for Roberts Ferry Lavender Farm in Waterford, Calif., which had been open from May until July.

"We had a tremendous response," said Don Crooiker. "We had five Saturdays where people came out, families. And we were excited about it."

The lavender will blossom again next spring while Bos gets Dutch Hollow Farms ready for pumpkin season visitors.

"You can bring the high heels for the photo ops, but put the shoes on," said Bos.