Air regulators consider phasing out semi trucks, vehicles with internal combustion engines

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — State air regulators are considering new laws to phase out big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines and replace them with zero-emission vehicles.

The proposed Advanced Clean Fleets regulation would include vehicles that transport agricultural commodities. Farmers who rely on trucking companies for timely transport of their produce are voicing concerns. They say they fear the rules may be enacted before there is sufficient infrastructure, including a network of rural charging stations needed for agricultural trucking.