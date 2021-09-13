Watch
Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California’s Newsom

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Republican conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder with former actress and activist Rose McGowan hold a news conference at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Elder is running to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election. McGowan, who is known for her role in the "Scream" movie franchise, was one of the earliest of dozens of women to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, making her a major figure in the #MeToo movement. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Larry Elder, Rose McGowan
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:48:07-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a blitz of TV ads and a last-minute rally, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged voters to defeat a looming recall that could remove him from office.

Meanwhile, leading Republican Larry Elder broadly criticized the media for what he described as double standards that insulated Newsom from scrutiny throughout the contest.

The late-summer weekend was a swirl of political activity, as candidates staged rallies, continued bus tours and cluttered the TV airwaves with advertising offering their closing arguments in advance of the election that concludes Tuesday.

Newsom is expecting President Joe Biden on Monday for a capstone get-out-the-vote rally in Long Beach.

