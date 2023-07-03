Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Anime Expo currently being held in Downtown Los Angeles

This year's event is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Sat, July 1 through Tues, July 4.
Anime Expo at Night
23ABC
Anime Expo at Night
Blow up anime character balloons at Anime Expo
Studio Ghibli booth at Anime Expo
Vendor booth at Anime Expo
Resident Evil cosplay group at Anime Expo
McDonald's at Anime Expo
Totoro at Anime Expo
Mega Cat Diner
Nanoblocks at Anime Expo
Anime booth at Anime Expo
Anime car at Anime Expo
Black Clover booth at Anime Expo
Rare video games at Anime Expo
Trash Taste booth at Anime Expo
Video game booth at Anime Expo
Anime car at Anime Expo
Anime Expo at Los Angeles Convent
Anime car at Anime Expo
Spin the Wheel at Anime Expo
Vendor booth at Anime Expo
Games at Anime Expo
Vendors at Anime Expo
NIS America booth at Anime Expo
Omen booth at Anime Expo
Card game display at Anime Expo
Art at Anime Expo
Display at Anime Expo
Shin Megami Tensei and Persona banners at Anime Expo
Late Night Mahjong at Anime Expo
NIS America Plushies at Anime Expo
Late night mahjong at Anime Expo
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 17:22:35-04

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — The largest anime convention in North America, "Anime Expo," is currently taking place in California.

Anime Expo is a yearly convention that brings fans from all over the world to see the latest in Japanese and Japanese-American media and pop culture. While anime is its namesake, the four-day event also features various concerts, video games and developers, and fashion.

The con is put on by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, a non-profit that aims to inspire quote "the world through Japanese animation."

This year's event is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Sat, July 1 through Tues, July 4. To learn more about the con, visit its website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School