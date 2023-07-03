Anime Expo currently being held in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — The largest anime convention in North America, "Anime Expo," is currently taking place in California.

Anime Expo is a yearly convention that brings fans from all over the world to see the latest in Japanese and Japanese-American media and pop culture. While anime is its namesake, the four-day event also features various concerts, video games and developers, and fashion.

The con is put on by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, a non-profit that aims to inspire quote "the world through Japanese animation."

This year's event is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Sat, July 1 through Tues, July 4. To learn more about the con, visit its website.