Arrest made in Oakland gun battle that killed bystander

Posted at 8:59 PM, Mar 28, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January gun battle between rival gang members that killed a bystander.

Police say John Avalos was shot in the head when at least 14 people fired 200 rounds during the gunfight on Jan. 21.

Investigators say the 38-year-old had no known connection to the gangs and was simply dropping off food for a friend who was quarantined with COVID-19.

The suspect was arrested earlier this month in Fresno. He faces a murder charge and is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday.

