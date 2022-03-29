Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

2 killed, 3 hurt in central California drive-by shooting

Police Shooting (FILE)
23ABC News
Police Shooting (FILE)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 00:02:28-04

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in central California.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office says the gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. on a residential block of Hollister.

The three survivors were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. None of the victims were immediately identified.

There have been no arrests. Sheriff’s investigators say they are searching for an unknown number of suspects who drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!