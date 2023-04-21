Arroyo Grande habitat rescues illegally dumped turtles

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly 90 turtles now have a new home in Arroyo Grande.

Over time, a multitude of Red-Eared Sliders were placed in a Santa Barbara pond illegally, endangering other animals. Santa Barbara city officials said the park was never intended to house turtles but the population grew to more than 200 due to people releasing their unwanted pets.

With their recent relocation, the turtles are being given a second chance at life. They were taken to the Turtle and Tortoise Rescue of Arroyo Grande, a new outdoor educational exhibit.

The chief operator at the rescue facility, Jeff Dobbs, says Red-Eared Sliders are actually on the top 1000 list of invasive species.

"As they are increasing illegally in the wilderness, the Western Pond Turtle, which is native and endangered and local, is being pushed out of their habitats because of these aggressive Red-Eared Sliders," explained Dobbs.

As more are dumped into the pond, the water quality worsens and the turtles continue to reproduce.

The rescue facility in Arroyo Grande will be able to provide the turtles with the specialized care they need. Plans are in place to bring the remaining turtles at the pond to the Turtle and Tortoise Rescue of Arroyo Grande soon.

