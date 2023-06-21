Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Attorney General Rob Bonta announces plan to fight organized retail theft

According to Bonta, it is important for all those impacted by retail thefts to work together to share information and track down those planning and executing the crimes.
Rob Bonta
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo, California Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his nomination for state's attorney general in San Francisco. California's nominee for state attorney general on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, promised to hold police accountable for misconduct, as lawmakers offered veiled criticism of his predecessor who is now in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Rob Bonta
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 16:51:45-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced an action plan to fight organized retail theft operations across California.

The state is joining forces with multiple law enforcement agencies, retail stores, and online outlets to help combat retail theft.

"As of today, the organizations... that have signed on are getting into business together," said Bonta. "The business of taking on, detecting, disrupting, and taking down organized retail crime."

According to Bonta, it is important for all those impacted by retail thefts to work together to share information and track down those planning and executing the crimes. He also pointed out those working at the ground level in our stores are vital in helping address the issue.

There is also a new online portal for people to report retail thefts. The portal is available on the Attorney General's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School