Attorney General Rob Bonta announces plan to fight organized retail theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced an action plan to fight organized retail theft operations across California.

The state is joining forces with multiple law enforcement agencies, retail stores, and online outlets to help combat retail theft.

"As of today, the organizations... that have signed on are getting into business together," said Bonta. "The business of taking on, detecting, disrupting, and taking down organized retail crime."

According to Bonta, it is important for all those impacted by retail thefts to work together to share information and track down those planning and executing the crimes. He also pointed out those working at the ground level in our stores are vital in helping address the issue.

There is also a new online portal for people to report retail thefts. The portal is available on the Attorney General's website.

