Attorney General Rob Bonta issues Consumer Alert, warns of illegal price gouging

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Bonta is a possible candidate to be named California's next Attorney General after Xavier Becerra, was appointed to join the Biden Administration as Secretary of Health and Human Services. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 10:54:37-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — State Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning against illegal price gouging amid the recent winter storms.

Bonta issued a Consumer Alert following Governor Gavin Newsom’s declaration of a State of Emergency earlier this week. California law prohibits charging a price that exceeds the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency by more than 10 percent.

This law applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline. Violators face criminal prosecution that can lead to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

