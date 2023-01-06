Attorney General Rob Bonta issues Consumer Alert, warns of illegal price gouging

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — State Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning against illegal price gouging amid the recent winter storms.

Bonta issued a Consumer Alert following Governor Gavin Newsom’s declaration of a State of Emergency earlier this week. California law prohibits charging a price that exceeds the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency by more than 10 percent.

This law applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline. Violators face criminal prosecution that can lead to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.