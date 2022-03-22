Watch
Audit: California too slow in offering affordable housing

Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 22, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has not effectively used surplus properties owned by the state to help alleviate the affordable housing crisis. That's according to an audit that recommends agencies hire more staff and accelerate the rate at which parcels are offered for development.

The acting state auditor reviewed compliance with a 2019 executive order that prioritizes the use of state-owned land to support the creation of affordable housing. Auditors found that of 92 properties tagged for possible development, officials have made only 19 available.

The report also says the state missed opportunities to consider additional properties for housing because of a lack of communication between agencies.

