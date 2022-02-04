Gov. Gavin Newsom announces affordable housing funding including for one in Bakersfield

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday more than $923 million to fund affordable housing projects, including one in Bakersfield.

Foundation for Affordable Housing, Inc's project Kristine II received more $4.5 million to 59 units in Bakersfield. The money is part of the California Housing Accelerator, a program that helps projects with money to break ground and build housing for those that need it most.

“We’re building more housing for people at risk of homelessness to prevent folks from ending up on the streets, and we’re doing it faster than ever before. We’re getting shovels in the ground in a matter of months, creating thousands of new affordable homes for people at the economic margins who need these new units the most.” Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a statement

27 projects have been approved by the state so far, which when the projects are built, will create 2,300 housing units, 500 of which are for those experiencing homelessness.

“The pandemic underscored the urgent need to expand housing, particularly for communities that are most economically vulnerable,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “The California Housing Accelerator fast tracks stalled housing projects, making these units more quickly available to low-income individuals and families across the state. This initiative is a critical part of the state’s multi-program housing strategy and will enable us to construct quality affordable housing for thousands of households.”