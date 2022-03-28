Watch
Authorities: Inmate killed in attack at California prison

Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 28, 2022
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison.

Corrections officials say staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Officials say despite life-saving measures, 33-year-old Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Two fellow inmates are suspected of the death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspects have been moved to a segregation unit during the investigation.

