Bear on the loose in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KERO) — An orphaned bear cub is on the loose in South Lake Tahoe and wildlife officials are asking everyone to keep their eyes out.

This is the second bear escape from the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facility in the last two years. Officials with the Department of Fish and Game are warning people not to go in search of the bear.

"Tell us how he looks, what he's doing," said Ann Bryant of the Bear League. "Maybe get some video of him. But don't approach. Don't scare him. Don't hunt him down."

She also says there is less concern with this one than the Tamarack Fire bear, which escaped in 2021.

"We're not asking for anyone to organize a search party," explained Peter Tira, an Information Officer for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. "That's a lot of snow up there off the main roads it can get a little dangerous. But just keep your eyes open, if you live up there, if you have a house up there, if you're going to be spending some time up there over the holiday weekend."