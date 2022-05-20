Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California adds new jobs as economy shows signs of slowing

California Jobs
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Work is done on the roof of a building under construction in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 3, 2022 California employers added 41,400 new jobs in April lowering the state's unemployment rate to 4.6%. New unemployment claim in California remain high, with the state accounting for nearly 24% of all new jobless claims in the country. The biggest job losses came in construction, which lost 13,200 jobs in April. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California Jobs
Posted at 11:58 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 14:58:34-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employers added 41,400 new jobs in April. The gain lowered the state's unemployment rate to 4.6%. That's the lowest it's been since the start of the pandemic.

California has now regained more than 91% of the 2.7 million jobs lost in March and April 2020.

That was the beginning of the pandemic when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order.

California's labor force also increased in April, a sign more people are looking for work.

But there are troubling signs on the horizon.

Inflation remains high and home sales have slowed as interest rates have increased.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!