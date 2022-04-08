Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California bill aims to remove homeless from river parkways

California River Protection
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A variety of shelters make up one of the homeless camps along the American River Parkway in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Democratic Assemblymen Ken Cooley, of Rancho Cordova, Jim Cooper, of Elk Grove, and Kevin McCarty, of Sacramento, announced, Friday, April 8, 2022, they were introducing a bill to protect parklands from environmental harm due to illegal camping and would designate areas like the parkway as "special parklands." (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California River Protection
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 19:05:22-04

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Some lawmakers in California want to make it easier to remove homeless people living along rivers and other open spaces.

The proposal is in response to a 20-year-old woman's abduction and murder while walking along a popular river trail in Sacramento.

The bill would designate parks and other open spaces as special parklands.

The bill would give local governments authority to remove homeless people from those places.

The lawmakers are also calling for $50 million to help house people living in regional parks.

Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Bob Erlenbusch said the proposal is another way to criminalize people experiencing homelessness without any real alternatives.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Bakersfield Condors Tickets

Enter to Win Bakersfield Condors Tickets