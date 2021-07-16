California Department of Justice to investigate officer-involved shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Justice announced Friday that it would investigate the fatal police shooting of a man in Hollywood.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun in the heart of Hollywood. A woman was also injured during Thursday's incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not say how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a man walking around with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. Officers arrived to find a man who matched the description and at least one officer fired their weapon. The man's name has not been released.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Our hearts go out to all those involved in this devastating incident. As required under AB 1506, the California Department of Justice immediately took action to initiate our investigation that will ultimately lead to an independent review of this police shooting. As we work to gather all of the facts, I’m grateful to the LAPD for their ready collaboration, and quick and committed efforts to work with us on the ground. We will take every step necessary to ensure a thorough, impartial investigation and review is completed. Now, more than ever, we must work together in the spirit of this new law to build and maintain trust in our criminal justice system for all of our communities.”

This would be the first case investigated by the DOJ as part of Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506) which requires the department to "investigate and review for potential criminal liability an officer-involved shooting (OIS)."

In a statement, the DOJ said it would be investigating the case alongside the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review."