Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard

Reed Saxon/AP
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:18:47-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun in the heart of Hollywood.

A woman was also injured during Thursday's incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not say how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a man walking around with a handgun along the Walk of Fame.

Officers arrived to find a man who matched the description and at least one officer fired their weapon. The man's name has not been released.

