California Department of Public Health announces first RSV death in a child under 5

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) this winter season on Monday, November 14th.

Little information about the child's death, including where it took place, has been released due to patient confidentiality. However, the department did release a statement regarding it.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this young child,” said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón. “This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu, and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19. It’s also important to follow basic prevention tips like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs.”

The CDPH has released hospital guidelines in order to try and combat the high amount of hospitalizations during this year's flu season. The guidelines, also known as Guidance for Response to Surge in Respiratory Viruses among Pediatric Patients, include having all facilities promote vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19. There is currently no available vaccine for RSV.