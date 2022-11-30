California Department of Water Resources announces $86 million in funding for drought

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Department of Water Resources has announced new financial assistance to help communities deal with the impacts of the ongoing drought.

The agency said it is providing $86 million in funding to provide new wells and construct pipelines to deliver water or increase water storage. $44 million in funds will go to small communities facing water supply challenges due to aging infrastructure and dry wells.

The state is targeting 23 projects in 14 counties including Fresno, Madera, San Joaquin, Tulare, Imperial, Glenn, and Kern.