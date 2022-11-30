Watch Now
California Department of Water Resources announces $86 million in funding for drought

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Folsom, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday, May 23, 2022, to impose mandatory, statewide restrictions on water use if people don't start using less on their own as the drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File)
Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 30, 2022
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Department of Water Resources has announced new financial assistance to help communities deal with the impacts of the ongoing drought.

The agency said it is providing $86 million in funding to provide new wells and construct pipelines to deliver water or increase water storage. $44 million in funds will go to small communities facing water supply challenges due to aging infrastructure and dry wells.

The state is targeting 23 projects in 14 counties including Fresno, Madera, San Joaquin, Tulare, Imperial, Glenn, and Kern.

